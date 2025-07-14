Macau Legend Proposes Share Consolidation to Streamline Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Macau Legend Development ( (HK:1680) ).

Macau Legend Development Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss a proposed share consolidation. The plan involves consolidating every ten issued and unissued ordinary shares into one share, effectively changing the par value from HK$0.10 to HK$1.00. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Macau Legend Development

Macau Legend Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the entertainment and hospitality industry. It is known for its developments in Macau, including the Legend Palace Hotel, and focuses on providing leisure and tourism services.

YTD Price Performance: -45.83%

Average Trading Volume: 1,821,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$483.7M

