Macau Legend Addresses Going Concern with Financial Restructuring

Macau Legend Development ( (HK:1680) ) has issued an announcement.

Macau Legend Development Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to its annual report for 2024, addressing concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern. Despite uncertainties related to significant bank borrowings and shareholder loans, the company’s audit committee supports the management’s decision to prepare financial statements on a going concern basis, citing operational stability and improving financial performance. The company has taken steps to restructure its bank borrowings, including deferring loan repayments and negotiating facility restructuring arrangements, to address liquidity issues and ensure continued operations.

Macau Legend Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the gaming and entertainment industry. The company focuses on providing casino and hotel services, primarily in Macau, a major hub for gaming and tourism.

YTD Price Performance: -38.19%

Average Trading Volume: 1,401,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$551.9M

