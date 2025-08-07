Macau E&M Holding Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Macau E&M Holding Limited ( (HK:1408) ).

Macau E&M Holding Limited announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 25, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Macau E&M Holding Limited

Macau E&M Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the engineering and mechanical sector. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in providing services related to electrical and mechanical engineering.

Average Trading Volume: 358,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$84M

