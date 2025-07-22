Macarthur Minerals Updates Timetable for A$2 Million Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:MIO) ) has issued an announcement.

Macarthur Minerals Limited has updated the timetable for its renounceable rights issue, aiming to raise approximately A$2 million. The revised schedule allows more time for shareholder participation and follows a regulatory review by ASIC of the company’s Supplementary Prospectus. The company will continue to keep shareholders informed of any further developments.

More about Macarthur Minerals Ltd.

Macarthur Minerals Limited is a company in the green iron ore industry, focusing on the exploration and development of iron ore resources. It operates primarily in Australia and aims to contribute to sustainable mining practices.

Average Trading Volume: 213,519

Current Market Cap: A$2.23M

Learn more about MIO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue