MAAS Group Reports Cessation of Performance Rights

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 45,822 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of the conditional rights as stipulated. The securities were officially ceased on March 29, 2024, as detailed in their latest financial documentation. This marks a notable change in the company’s issued capital structure and is a significant update for shareholders and potential investors.

