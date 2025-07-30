Maanshan Iron & Steel to Repurchase and Cancel Restricted Shares, Reducing Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) is now available.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited announced its decision to repurchase and cancel a total of 21,423,400 restricted shares, which will result in a reduction of the company’s registered capital by RMB21,423,400. This move, approved in the 2025 second extraordinary general meeting, allows creditors to request repayment or guarantees within a specified period, ensuring that the company’s obligations remain intact despite the capital reduction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0323) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maanshan Iron & Steel Co stock, see the HK:0323 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maanshan Iron & Steel Co

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the iron and steel industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on producing and selling iron and steel products.

Average Trading Volume: 25,403,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.93B

Learn more about 0323 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue