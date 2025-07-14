Maanshan Iron & Steel Reports Reduced Losses in 2025 Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) is now available.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. announced its estimated interim results for the first half of 2025, projecting a net loss of approximately RMB 0.075 billion, a significant reduction in loss compared to the previous year. The company has implemented measures to improve efficiency and reduce costs, resulting in improved production and operation performance, although a net profit turnaround has not yet been achieved.

More about Maanshan Iron & Steel Co

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the iron and steel industry. The company focuses on the production and management of steel products, with an emphasis on optimizing product structure and enhancing service and processing capacities for core users.

YTD Price Performance: 31.97%

Average Trading Volume: 19,462,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.87B

