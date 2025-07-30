Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) has provided an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co announced that all resolutions were approved at its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting, held on July 30, 2025. The meeting saw significant shareholder participation, with 71.73% of shares with voting rights represented. A key resolution involved the approval of a Supplemental Agreement to the Sale and Purchase of Products Agreement with China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited for the years 2025–2027, indicating ongoing strategic partnerships and potential impacts on future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0323) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maanshan Iron & Steel Co stock, see the HK:0323 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maanshan Iron & Steel Co

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the iron and steel industry. It focuses on the production and sale of steel products and related services, with a market presence that includes both domestic and international shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 25,403,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.93B

See more insights into 0323 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue