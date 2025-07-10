Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Announces Key Resolutions for 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co ( (HK:0323) ) has issued an announcement.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025, to discuss key resolutions, including a supplemental agreement with China Baowu Steel Group for product sales from 2025 to 2027 and the repurchase and cancellation of certain restricted shares. These resolutions could significantly impact the company’s operational strategies and shareholder value, indicating a strategic alignment with major industry players and a focus on optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0323) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.80 price target.

More about Maanshan Iron & Steel Co

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the steel industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of iron and steel products, positioning itself as a key player in the Chinese steel market.

Average Trading Volume: 18,931,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.64B



