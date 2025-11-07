Maan Aluminium to Hold EGM for Strategic Capital Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Maan Aluminium Limited ( (IN:MAANALU) ) has provided an update.

Maan Aluminium Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 29, 2025, to be conducted via video conferencing. The meeting will address two key resolutions: the alteration of the Articles of Association to allow for the issuance of securities on a preferential or private placement basis, and the issuance of up to 5.9 million equity shares at a price of Rs. 141 per share to both promoter and non-promoter entities. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance its market positioning.

More about Maan Aluminium Limited

Maan Aluminium Limited operates in the aluminium industry, focusing on the production and distribution of aluminium products. The company is involved in manufacturing a variety of aluminium-based products and serves a diverse market that includes both domestic and international clients.

Average Trading Volume: 11,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 7.96B INR

See more data about MAANALU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue