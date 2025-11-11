M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. Announces New Loan Agreements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. ( (JP:9552) ) has provided an announcement.

M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. has announced its decision to enter into a loan agreement to optimize cash allocation for its subsidiary, Souken Leasing Inc., and to support the acquisition of treasury shares. The company has also resolved to execute a loan agreement with financial covenants to refinance existing borrowings, ensuring financial stability by maintaining net assets and avoiding consecutive fiscal losses. This move is not expected to impact the company’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026.

More about M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc.

M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. The company provides a range of services including financial consulting and leasing through its subsidiary, Souken Leasing Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 387,638

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen70.82B

