MA Financial’s Credit Funds Deliver Strong Q2 Performance Amid Global Uncertainty

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has provided an announcement.

MA Financial Group’s Global Credit Solutions team has released its quarterly investor letter for June 2025, highlighting strong performance across its funds. The MA Priority Income Fund achieved its target return for the 78th consecutive month, while the Credit Income fund suite delivered an annualized return of 8.7% for Q2 2025. These results come amid significant global economic events, including trade tensions and market volatility, underscoring the resilience and strategic positioning of MA Financial’s credit strategies.

MA Financial Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and credit solutions. The company offers a range of private credit funds and is known for its Global Credit Solutions, which provide exposure to a diverse portfolio of credit investments.

Average Trading Volume: 682,065

