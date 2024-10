MA Financial Group Limited (AU:MAF) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has announced the issue of new unquoted equity securities, specifically Share Appreciation Rights and Performance Share Rights, which are part of an employee incentive scheme and are subject to restrictions until a specified date. The securities will not be traded on the ASX until these restrictions have been lifted.

