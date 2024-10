MA Financial Group Limited (AU:MAF) has released an update.

MA Financial Group Limited has announced the cessation of 33,935 Share Appreciation Rights due to unmet conditions as of July 17, 2024. This new announcement, dated October 8, 2024, indicates a change in the company’s issued capital. Shareholders and market watchers may want to note these adjustments in their financial analyses.

