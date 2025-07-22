MA Credit Income Trust Reports NTA Per Unit Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has shared an announcement.

The MA Credit Income Trust announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit at $2.0107 as of July 21, 2025. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the trust’s current asset valuation, which is crucial for assessing its financial health and investment potential.

MA Credit Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit income investment opportunities. The company is known for its investment products that aim to deliver consistent income returns to investors, primarily through credit market investments.

Average Trading Volume: 688,562

