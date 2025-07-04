MA Credit Income Trust Reports Estimated NTA Per Unit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has shared an update.

MA Credit Income Trust announced an estimated Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per unit of $2.0026 as of July 3, 2025. This announcement provides investors with a key metric for assessing the value of their investments, potentially impacting investment decisions and the company’s market positioning.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

MA Credit Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit income investment opportunities. The company is known for its investment products that aim to deliver stable income returns to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 669,441

