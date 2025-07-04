MA Credit Income Trust Appoints New Director with No Initial Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has issued an announcement.

MA Credit Income Trust has announced the appointment of Russell Beasley as a director, effective from July 1, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Mr. Beasley currently holds no relevant interests in the securities of the trust, either as a registered holder or otherwise, and has no interests in any contracts related to the trust.

Average Trading Volume: 669,441

