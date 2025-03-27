MA Credit Income Trust Announces NTA Per Unit Estimate

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has issued an update.

MA Credit Income Trust, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker MA1, has announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as of March 26, 2025, at $2.0127. This announcement provides stakeholders with a current valuation metric, which is crucial for assessing the trust’s financial health and investment potential.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

YTD Price Performance: -0.25%

Average Trading Volume: 516,632

For an in-depth examination of MA1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue