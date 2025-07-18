MA Credit Income Trust Announces NTA Per Unit Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has issued an announcement.

MA Credit Income Trust, listed on the ASX under the ticker MA1, announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as of 17 July 2025, which stands at $2.0089. This figure provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the company’s asset value, potentially influencing investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 688,577

See more data about MA1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue