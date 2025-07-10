MA Credit Income Trust Announces NTA Per Unit Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MA Credit Income Trust, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker MA1, announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit as of July 9, 2025, at $2.0053. This figure provides investors with a key metric for assessing the value of the trust’s assets minus liabilities, potentially influencing investment decisions and reflecting the trust’s financial health.

Average Trading Volume: 683,437

