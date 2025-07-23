MA Credit Income Trust Announces NTA Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MA Credit Income Trust ( (AU:MA1) ) has issued an announcement.

MA Credit Income Trust, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker MA1, announced an unaudited estimate of its Net Tangible Asset Backing per unit at $2.0111 as of July 22, 2025. This announcement provides stakeholders with a snapshot of the trust’s financial health, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception of the trust’s value.

More about MA Credit Income Trust

Average Trading Volume: 688,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

