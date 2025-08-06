M3, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

M3 ( (JP:2413) ) just unveiled an update.

M3, Inc. announced the repurchase of 457,600 common shares, amounting to 857,846,050 yen, as part of a broader buyback program approved by its Board of Directors. This move, executed through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2413) stock is a Buy with a Yen3300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on M3 stock, see the JP:2413 Stock Forecast page.

M3, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing medical information services. The company is known for its online platforms that connect healthcare professionals and offer various medical-related services, primarily targeting the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,581,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen1283.4B

