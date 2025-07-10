M Vest Water Secures Second NORWAPOL® Retrofit Order from Norwegian Oil Terminal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

M Vest Water AS ( (DE:7YA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

M Vest Water has announced the sale of a second NORWAPOL® retrofit to a Norwegian oil terminal, replacing traditional sand filtration with their advanced technology. This repeat order underscores the effectiveness and growing demand for MVW’s sustainable water treatment solutions in the oil and gas industry, highlighting the company’s expanding influence and potential for global adoption.

More about M Vest Water AS

M Vest Water is an environmental technology company specializing in innovative water treatment solutions for both industrial and municipal markets. Their products are non-toxic, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly, achieving high purification levels cost-effectively. The company is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker MVW.

Average Trading Volume: 9,973

Current Market Cap: NOK304.3M

