M Split Corp. Declares Monthly Preferred Dividend

M Split Corp. 14 Cap (TSE:XMF.A) has released an update.

M Split Corp. has announced a monthly dividend of $0.03125 per share for its Class I Preferred shareholders, with an annual yield of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Eligible shareholders must be on record by March 28, 2024, with the dividends payable on April 10, 2024. The investment firm’s portfolio includes significant holdings in Manulife Financial Corporation, Canada’s largest life insurer.

For further insights into TSE:XMF.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.