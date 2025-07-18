M Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend for Class I Preferred Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

M Split Corp. 14 Cap ( ($TSE:XMF.A) ) has issued an announcement.

M Split Corp. has announced a monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share for its Class I Preferred shareholders, equating to an annual dividend rate of 7.50% based on a $5 notional issue price. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing consistent returns to its investors, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to stakeholders within the financial services sector.

Spark’s Take on TSE:XMF.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:XMF.A is a Neutral.

M Split Corp. achieves a solid stock score, driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. Significant revenue growth, high profit margins, and a low P/E ratio highlight its strengths. However, potential risks in asset financing and mixed technical signals temper the overall outlook, resulting in a balanced score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:XMF.A stock, click here.

More about M Split Corp. 14 Cap

M Split Corp. invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada, which offers financial products and wealth management services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about XMF.A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue