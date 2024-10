M.P. Evans (GB:MPE) has released an update.

M.P. Evans Group PLC has completed a share buyback, purchasing 11,000 of its own shares at a price of 900 pence each, which will be cancelled, reducing the total shares in issue to 52,786,292. This move could potentially enhance shareholder value by improving earnings per share and return on equity.

