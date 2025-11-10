Lytix Biopharma’s Ruxotemitide Shows Promising Results in Cancer Immunotherapy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lytix Biopharma AS ( (DE:6BG) ) has issued an announcement.

Lytix Biopharma announced promising immune response data for ruxotemitide, presented at the SITC Annual Meeting, highlighting its potential in treating basal cell carcinoma (BCC). The Phase II study by Verrica Pharmaceuticals showed significant immune activation and tumor response, reinforcing ruxotemitide’s role in transforming immune-suppressed tumors into active ones. This supports Lytix’s confidence in their oncolytic immunotherapy platform, with plans for further development in BCC and other cancers.

More about Lytix Biopharma AS

Based in Oslo, Norway, Lytix Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in oncolytic molecule platforms derived from host-defense peptides. Their lead product, ruxotemitide, is a first-in-class oncolytic molecule aimed at maintaining durable anti-cancer immunity, with a pipeline that spans multiple cancer indications and treatment settings.

YTD Price Performance: 60.54%

Average Trading Volume: 44,667

Current Market Cap: NOK644.4M

