Lytix Biopharma Reports Promising Interim Results in Melanoma Study

Lytix Biopharma AS ( (DE:6BG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lytix Biopharma has announced promising interim results from its Phase 2 NeoLIPA study, which evaluates ruxotemitide in combination with pembrolizumab for treating resectable melanoma. The study showed a 44% pathologic complete response rate among the first nine evaluable patients, with no relapses reported, highlighting the potential of ruxotemitide to enhance anti-tumor immunity before surgery. These results are encouraging for Lytix’s development strategy in neoadjuvant melanoma, aiming to expedite regulatory approval and deliver transformative therapy to patients.

More about Lytix Biopharma AS

Based in Oslo, Norway, Lytix Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in oncolytic molecule platforms derived from host-defense peptides. Their lead product, ruxotemitide, is a first-in-class oncolytic molecule aimed at maintaining durable anti-cancer immunity. Lytix Biopharma develops treatments for various cancer indications, both as monotherapy and in combination therapies, and is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

Average Trading Volume: 44,667

Current Market Cap: NOK644.4M

