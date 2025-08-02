LyondellBasell Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Strategic Moves

Lyondellbasell Industries ( (LYB) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lyondellbasell Industries presented to its investors.

LyondellBasell Industries is a global leader in the chemical industry, known for producing polymers and polyolefin technologies that contribute to sustainable living solutions. In its second quarter of 2025, LyondellBasell reported a net income of $115 million, with earnings per share of $0.34. Excluding identified items, net income rose to $202 million, or $0.62 per share. The company generated $606 million in EBITDA, which increased to $715 million when excluding identified items. LyondellBasell returned $536 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while maintaining a focus on operational and financial discipline. Key strategic moves included the planned sale of select European assets and deferring the Flex-2 project to optimize the business portfolio and preserve capital. The company also expanded its Cash Improvement Plan, aiming for significant cash improvements over 2025 and 2026. Looking ahead, LyondellBasell anticipates improved margins in North America and stable demand in Europe, while remaining cautious about global trade developments. The company is well-positioned to leverage market opportunities and continue creating long-term value for shareholders.

