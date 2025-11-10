Lyell Immunopharma Secures Global Rights for LYL273

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lyell Immunopharma ( (LYEL) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 6, 2025, Lyell Immunopharma entered into an Exclusive License Agreement with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Holdings Limited, granting Lyell global rights to develop and commercialize LYL273, a CAR T-cell product for metastatic colorectal cancer, excluding certain Asian territories. The agreement includes significant financial commitments and potential milestone payments. The acquisition of LYL273, which has shown promising results in early clinical trials, is expected to enhance Lyell’s solid tumor pipeline and potentially transform the treatment landscape for colorectal cancer. The transaction is anticipated to have a modest impact on Lyell’s 2025 operating expenses, with the company’s cash reserves projected to support operations into 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (LYEL) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lyell Immunopharma stock, see the LYEL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LYEL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LYEL is a Neutral.

Lyell Immunopharma’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with no revenue generation and persistent losses. The technical analysis shows some positive momentum, but valuation remains poor due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on LYEL stock, click here.

More about Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company focused on advancing next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company is involved in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative cellular therapies, with a particular focus on solid tumors.

Average Trading Volume: 40,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $336.4M

See more insights into LYEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue