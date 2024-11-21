LY Corporation’s Subsidiary Dely Inc. to Go Public

LY Corporation (JP:4689) has released an update.

LY Corporation has announced that its subsidiary, dely inc., will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market on December 19, 2024. This move aims to enhance Dely’s business autonomy, improve its corporate value, and foster growth by leveraging the resources and synergies within the LY Corporation Group. LY Corporation plans to maintain Dely as a consolidated subsidiary post-listing, ensuring a mutually beneficial relationship between the two entities.

