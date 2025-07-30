LXP Industrial Trust Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LXP Industrial Trust ( (LXP) ) has provided an update.

In the second quarter of 2025, LXP Industrial Trust reported a net income of $27.5 million and an adjusted company funds from operations of $47.3 million. The company achieved a 4.7% increase in same-store NOI and leased a significant development project, contributing to increased occupancy. LXP also extended leases, commenced redevelopment projects, and repurchased securities to reduce leverage. The sale of a warehouse facility for $39.6 million and the repurchase of trust preferred securities further strengthened their financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (LXP) stock is a Hold with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LXP Industrial Trust stock, see the LXP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LXP is a Neutral.

LXP Industrial Trust’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial structure and liquidity, as well as positive earnings call outcomes. However, high valuation concerns and technical analysis signals contribute to a more cautious outlook. Addressing profitability and operational efficiency challenges is critical for future performance.

More about LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in Class A warehouse and distribution real estate investments.

Average Trading Volume: 3,297,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.35B

