Luzhou Bank Restructures Governance with Regulatory Approval

The latest announcement is out from Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1983) ).

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. announced the approval of amendments to its Articles of Association by the Sichuan Regulatory Bureau, which includes the abolishment of the board of supervisors. This change, effective from November 7, 2025, signifies a shift in the bank’s governance structure, potentially streamlining decision-making processes and impacting corporate governance. The bank expressed gratitude to the outgoing supervisors for their contributions.

More about Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing banking services. It is not authorized to operate as a banking institution under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and does not conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 15,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$5.65B

