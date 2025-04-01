LuxUrban Hotels Delays Annual Report Filing

LuxUrban Hotels ( (LUXH) ) has released a notification of late filing.

LuxUrban Hotels has filed a Form 12b-25, indicating a delay in submitting its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for this delay is the challenge in assembling necessary financial information for review by the independent auditor and completing the accounting of certain transactions. The company anticipates filing the report within fifteen days of the original due date. LuxUrban Hotels has also noted a significant change in its financial results, primarily due to the strategic exit from properties in Miami, New Orleans, and Los Angeles, focusing operations in New York City. The notification was signed by Michael James, the Chief Financial Officer, who assures ongoing compliance efforts.

