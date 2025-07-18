Lushang Life Services Updates Final Dividend Details for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2376) ) has issued an update.

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. has announced an updated final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting changes in the dividend amount, exchange rate, and withholding tax details. The dividend is set at RMB 0.108 per share, payable in HKD at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0952, with a payment date of August 1, 2025. This announcement may impact shareholders, particularly non-resident enterprises and individuals, due to the specified withholding tax rates of 10%.

More about Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 54,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$422.7M

