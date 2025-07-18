Lushang Life Services Announces Final Dividend Distribution for 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2376) ).

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. announced the approval and distribution of a final dividend of RMB0.1080 per share, amounting to approximately RMB14.40 million, to be paid on August 1, 2025. The dividend for domestic shareholders will be paid in Renminbi, while holders of H Shares will receive payments in Hong Kong Dollars, calculated at an exchange rate of RMB0.9130 to HK$1, resulting in a dividend of HK$0.1183 per share. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

More about Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the service industry. The company focuses on providing life services, although specific details about its primary products or services and market focus are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 54,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$422.7M

