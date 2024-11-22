Lushang Life Services Announces Board and Committee Roles

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2376) has released an update.

Lushang Life Services Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and various committees, including key roles such as Mr. Wang Zhongwu as Chairman and Ms. Leung Bik San as Chairlady of the Audit Committee. The company’s leadership structure highlights a blend of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, showcasing a diverse governance model.

