Lunnon Metals Strikes High-Grade Gold Prospects

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited reports promising gold exploration outcomes at its Foster-Baker project, including notable high-grade gold intercepts, suggesting potential for near-surface mineralization suitable for open pit mining. The company is poised to further investigate these finds, with follow-up drilling planned at the Plentiful prospect, and highlights the strategic advantage of its 100% owned prospects within a historically rich nickel and gold belt.

