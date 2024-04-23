Lumos Diagnostics Sees Soaring Quarterly Revenue

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. reports a significant quarterly revenue increase to $4.0 million, a 135% rise from the previous quarter, largely attributed to the success of their ViraDx and FebriDx products and a lucrative IP agreement with Hologic. The company also achieved positive cash flow, with cash receipts totaling $6.7 million, bolstered by a $5.0 million payment from Hologic. Enhanced distribution through a new agreement with Henry Schein is set to further bolster the U.S. market presence of the FebriDx product.

