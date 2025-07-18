Lumina Group Limited Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Lumina Group Limited ( (HK:1162) ).

Lumina Group Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is composed of at least three directors, predominantly independent non-executive directors. The committee’s structure aims to ensure diverse representation and effective governance, with meetings held at least annually to oversee the nomination process and address potential conflicts of interest.

