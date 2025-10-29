Lumax Auto Technologies Boosts Digital Capabilities with New Innovation Hub

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited ( (IN:LUMAXTECH) ) has issued an announcement.

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited has inaugurated its new Technology Centre, the ‘Smart Hub for Innovation and Future Trends’ (SHIFT), in Bengaluru. This facility is a strategic move to enhance the company’s electronics and digital capabilities, aligning with the global shift towards software-defined vehicles. The centre will focus on advanced research and product development, aiming to lead in intelligent, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions. The launch underscores Lumax’s commitment to innovation and technological leadership, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving automotive landscape.

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited (LATL) is a leading Tier-1 supplier to Indian automotive OEMs. The company focuses on electronics engineering and digital capabilities, providing advanced solutions for the automotive industry, including in-cabin experiences, ADAS, connectivity, and embedded electronics.

