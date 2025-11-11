Luk Fook Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) ( (HK:0590) ) has shared an announcement.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, to approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is a routine part of the company’s operations, potentially impacting its financial performance and shareholder returns, while also reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0590) stock is a Buy with a HK$29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Luk Fook Holdings (International) stock, see the HK:0590 Stock Forecast page.

More about Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited operates in the jewelry industry, focusing on the design, manufacture, and retail of a variety of jewelry products. The company is known for its high-quality gold and platinum jewelry, gem-set jewelry, and other luxury accessories, primarily targeting markets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,223,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.04B

Find detailed analytics on 0590 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue