Luceco Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance with Significant Growth in EV Charging Products

The latest update is out from Luceco plc ( (GB:LUCE) ).

Luceco plc reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with a 19.5% increase in revenue, driven largely by a 64% growth in EV charging products. The company expects full-year profitability to be at the upper end of market expectations, supported by a robust balance sheet and strong cash flow generation. Luceco’s strategic focus on electrification and operational efficiency, combined with its competitive advantages in channel access and product innovation, positions it for sustained above-market growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LUCE) stock is a Buy with a £147.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Luceco plc stock, see the GB:LUCE Stock Forecast page.

GB:LUCE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LUCE is a Outperform.

Luceco plc’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance with strong revenue growth and operational efficiency, though tempered by increased leverage and declining cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a slightly bullish trend, and the valuation suggests the stock is reasonably priced with a good dividend yield.

More about Luceco plc

Luceco plc is a leading designer and manufacturer of residential and commercial electrification products and systems. The company specializes in wiring accessories, EV chargers, LED lighting, and portable power products, which are distributed through professional, wholesale, and retail channels.

Average Trading Volume: 208,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £206.5M

