Lucapa Diamond’s Q3 Revenue Soars Amid Strategic Shifts

Lucapa Diamond Company has reported a robust third-quarter revenue of $16.9 million, an 86% increase driven by the sale of high-quality diamonds at an impressive average price of $3,033 per carat. The company’s strategic river diversions have facilitated access to higher-grade mining blocks, promising continued strong performance. Additionally, the divestment of its stake in the Mothae Mine marks a strategic shift towards focusing on its lucrative Lulo operations.

