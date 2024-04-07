Lucapa Diamond Welcomes New Board Leadership

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Stuart Brown, an experienced executive with over 30 years in the diamond industry, as the new independent non-executive Chairman, alongside Ronnie Beevor, a seasoned investment banker with a strong background in mining, as an independent non-executive director. The strategic board reshuffling, which takes effect immediately, follows the resignation of Ross Stanley and the transition of Miles Kennedy from Chairman to non-executive director. The company expects the new appointees to contribute substantial strategic, financial, and governance expertise to help achieve its objectives.

