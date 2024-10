Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has announced the cessation of 4,591,819 performance rights due to unmet conditions as of October 9, 2024. The company, listed under the ASX issuer code LOM, reported this significant change in its issued capital, which may impact the stock’s performance and investor decisions.

For further insights into AU:LOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.