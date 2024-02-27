Luca Mining Corp Gears Up for PDAC 2024

Altaley Mining Corporation (TSE:LUCA) has released an update.

Luca Mining Corp., a Canadian mining company with operations in Mexico, is set to participate in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, where it will engage with stakeholders and contribute to a panel on mining priorities in Mexico. The company, which produces precious and base metals from its two Mexican mines, is optimistic about generating positive cash flow in 2024 as it ramps up production and optimizes its operations.

