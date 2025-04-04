LSL Property Services Releases 2024 Annual Reports

LSL Property Services ( (GB:LSL) ) has issued an announcement.

LSL Property Services PLC has published its Annual Report and Accounts for 2024, along with a Living Responsibly Report, which are now accessible on their website. This release signifies the company’s commitment to transparency and responsible business practices, potentially impacting its reputation and stakeholder trust positively.

More about LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services PLC operates in the property services industry, offering a range of services including residential sales, lettings, and financial services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive property solutions across the UK market.

YTD Price Performance: -12.17%

Average Trading Volume: 76,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £272.3M

For detailed information about LSL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue