LSL Property Services Executes Share Buyback

LSL Property Services ( (GB:LSL) ) has issued an update.

LSL Property Services PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 10,554 ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 306.8276 as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move, facilitated by Deutsche Numis, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by holding the repurchased shares in treasury, impacting the total shares with voting rights.

More about LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services PLC operates in the property services industry, focusing on real estate services and financial services. The company is known for its involvement in estate agency and surveying businesses, catering primarily to the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 86,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £312.3M

