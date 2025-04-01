LSL Property Services Director Increases Shareholding

LSL Property Services ( (GB:LSL) ) has shared an update.

LSL Property Services announced that Adam Castleton, a Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Designate, has purchased 14,195 ordinary shares of the company at £2.72 each, increasing his total shareholding to 165,376 shares. This transaction, disclosed under the UK Market Abuse Regulation, reflects a significant personal investment by a key executive, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects and stability, which may positively impact stakeholder perceptions.

More about LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services PLC operates in the real estate industry, offering a range of property services including estate agency, surveying, and financial services. The company primarily focuses on the UK market, providing services that cater to both residential and commercial property sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -10.86%

Average Trading Volume: 74,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £282.6M

